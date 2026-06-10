From campus to combat capabilities: SMART scholars begin orientation

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Twenty-three recipients of the Department of War (DoW) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) scholarship 2026 cohort have been identified, with many arriving at their future worksite this week for an immersive orientation tour, marking the first step in their transition from students to U.S. Army engineers.



U.S. Army photo by Eric Kowal