PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Twenty-three recipients of the Department of War (DoW) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) scholarship 2026 cohort have been identified, with many arriving at their future worksite this week for an immersive orientation tour, marking the first step in their transition from students to U.S. Army engineers.
U.S. Army photo by Eric Kowal
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9750177
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-GY890-1001
|Resolution:
|1344x768
|Size:
|285.94 KB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
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|1
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From campus to combat capabilities: SMART scholars begin orientation
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