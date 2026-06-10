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    NAS Sigonella Launches First-Ever Mobile App to Connect Community and Personnel During Peak PCS Season [Image 2 of 2]

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    NAS Sigonella Launches First-Ever Mobile App to Connect Community and Personnel During Peak PCS Season

    ITALY

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Vianni Paquian 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella has officially launched the base’s first-ever mobile application, June 11, 2026. The app is now available for download on both Google Play and Apple App Stores, and offers users a centralized hub to quickly review amenities available on NAS Sigonella’s installations. NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 08:07
    Photo ID: 9750031
    VIRIN: 260615-N-PD764-6814
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 296.58 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAS Sigonella Launches First-Ever Mobile App to Connect Community and Personnel During Peak PCS Season [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Vianni Paquian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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