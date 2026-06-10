NAS Sigonella Launches First-Ever Mobile App to Connect Community and Personnel During Peak PCS Season

Photo By Lt.j.g. Vianni Paquian | Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella has officially launched the base’s first-ever mobile application, June 11, 2026. The app is now available for download on both Google Play and Apple App Stores, and offers users a centralized hub to quickly review amenities available on NAS Sigonella’s installations. NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella has officially launched the base’s first-ever mobile application, June 11, 2026.

The NAS Sigonella Italy app, now available for download on both Google Play and Apple App Stores, offers users a centralized hub to quickly review amenities available on NAS Sigonella’s installations, tools to assist personnel during the peak summer season for Permanent Change of Station (PCS), access to emergency information, base services, MWR events, submit feedback, and more.

“I’m excited to announce that we have launched the first-ever NAS Sigonella Italy app, an all-in-one platform for anything and everything you need while stationed aboard NASSIG,” said Capt. Daniel Martins, commanding officer, NAS Sigonella. “The app was designed with service members and families in mind and to improve the community’s access to information, resources, services and events on base.”

The launch reflects U.S. Navy’s ‘Sailors First’ initiative which is a commitment to improving quality of life and operational readiness through innovation and accessibility.

The app also serves as a communication tool to expand its reach to all ranks, especially those working in operational spaces. “We can now easily connect to our most junior service members who work on the flightline or warehouses and may not have access to checking emails,” said Martins. “Computer access might be limited, but downloading an app is a simple way to ensure we’re reaching all levels of our personnel.”

“This app will be a vital resource to our community, but especially new arrivals to Sicily,” said Lt.j.g. Vianni Paquian, public affairs officer, NAS Sigonella. “I wish this was around when I first checked-in but am grateful it’s materialized to help make folks lives easier. Whether you’re new to Sigonella, or already part of our community, this app will keep you connected, informed, and ready.”

NAS Sigonella encourages all personnel and family members to download the app and explore its features to stay up to date and connected with the base community.

NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.

URL to Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nas-sigonella-italy/id6776435803

URL to Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.quickseries.rca.nas.sigonella.italy

For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official