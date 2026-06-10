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    USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026 [Image 1 of 6]

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    USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026

    GERMANY

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford meets with Reserve Lt. Col. Jochen Griesinger (Reservist), Military liaison officer, Society for Security Policy, Baden-Württemberg, at a German Veterans Day ceremony on June 14, 2026, in Filderstadt, Germany. Sanford's attendance highlights the partnership between the United States and the host nation while honoring the service of Germany's military personnel.
    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. (U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 07:26
    Photo ID: 9749990
    VIRIN: 200521-O-DV808-1612
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.89 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026

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