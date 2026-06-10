USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026

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U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford and his wife converse with attendees of a German Veterans Day ceremony on June 14, 2026, in Filderstadt, Germany. Sanford's attendance highlights the partnership between the United States and the host nation while honoring the service of Germany's military personnel. The ceremony brought together local leaders, German parliament members, and local veterans.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. (U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra)