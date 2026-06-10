USAG Stuttgart leadership joins German officials for Veterans Day in Filderstadt on June 14, 2026

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German Navy Reserve Cmdr. Markus Grübel, former parliamentary state secretary and longtime member of the German Bundestag, delivers the keynote address at a German Veterans Day ceremony on June 14, 2026, in Filderstadt, Germany. U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford attended the event alongside Filderstadt Lord Mayor Christoph Traub to highlight the partnership between the United States and the host nation while honoring the service of Germany's military personnel.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. (U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra)