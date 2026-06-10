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    Joint Company "Blavens" VIP movement [Image 8 of 8]

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    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; VIP movement

    GERMANY

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Joint Company "Blavens", Task Force Brawler, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct VIP movement of commanders and leaders from 1st Cavalry Division during Combined Resolve 26-07 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, on April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Phillip Nojunas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 06:07
    Photo ID: 9749934
    VIRIN: 260418-A-BY519-7277
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 795.31 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Company "Blavens" VIP movement [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; VIP movement
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; VIP movement
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; VIP movement
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; VIP movement
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; VIP movement
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; VIP movement
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; VIP movement

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    JMRC
    VCORPS
    3rdInfantryDivision

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