Joint Company "Blavens", Task Force Brawler, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct VIP movement of commanders and leaders from 1st Cavalry Division during Combined Resolve 26-07 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, on April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Phillip Nojunas)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 06:07
|Photo ID:
|9749931
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-AA111-3882
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|733.53 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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