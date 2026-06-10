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Joint Company "Blavens", Task Force Brawler, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct VIP movement of commanders and leaders from 1st Cavalry Division during Combined Resolve 26-07 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, on April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Phillip Nojunas)