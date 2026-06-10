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    414th CSB host’s Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

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    414th CSB host’s Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony

    ITALY

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Lt. Col (R) Robert Kang, right, from the 414th Contracting Support Brigade and Col.(R) Frankie J. Cruz, pose for a photo holding an award presented to Lt. Col.(R) Kang for his retirement ceremony on Caserma Ederle, June 12, 2026. The retirement ceremony honors over 20 years of dedicated service Lt. Col. (R) Kang gave to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 04:14
    Photo ID: 9749889
    VIRIN: 260612-A-JH229-2756
    Resolution: 7182x4788
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 414th CSB host’s Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    414th CSB host's Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony
    414th CSB host’s Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony
    414th CSB host’s Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony
    414th CSB host’s Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony

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    Retirement Ceremony
    Caserma Ederle
    USAG Italy
    SETAF AF
    414 CSB

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