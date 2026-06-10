414th CSB host’s Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony

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Col.(R) Frankie J. Cruz, speaks to guests and friends of Lt. Col (R) Robert Kang, to celebrate Lt. Col. (R) Kang retirement from the military on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 12, 2026.The retirement ceremony honors over 20 years of dedicated service Lt. Col. (R) Kang gave to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)