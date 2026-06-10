Col.(R) Frankie J. Cruz, speaks to guests and friends of Lt. Col (R) Robert Kang, to celebrate Lt. Col. (R) Kang retirement from the military on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 12, 2026.The retirement ceremony honors over 20 years of dedicated service Lt. Col. (R) Kang gave to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9749890
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-JH229-3289
|Resolution:
|5196x7274
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 414th CSB host’s Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.