414th CSB host’s Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony

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Lt. Col (R) Robert Kang, right, from the 414th Contracting Support Brigade salutes the flag presented to him by Col.(R) Frankie J. Cruz during a retirement ceremony on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 12, 2026.The retirement ceremony honors over 20 years of dedicated service Lt. Col. (R) Kang gave to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)