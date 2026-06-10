Lt. Col (R) Robert Kang, right, from the 414th Contracting Support Brigade salutes the flag presented to him by Col.(R) Frankie J. Cruz during a retirement ceremony on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 12, 2026.The retirement ceremony honors over 20 years of dedicated service Lt. Col. (R) Kang gave to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9749883
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-JH229-2254
|Resolution:
|7084x4723
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 414th CSB host's Lt. Col. Robert Kang Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.