Boxer Sailors, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Flight Operations

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Aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 conduct flight operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 10, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)