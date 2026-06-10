Boxer Sailors, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Flight Operations

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A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 takes off from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during flight operations, June 10, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)