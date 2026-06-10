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    U.S Sailors, Marines Conduct TCCC Training Aboard USS Boxer [Image 1 of 8]

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    U.S Sailors, Marines Conduct TCCC Training Aboard USS Boxer

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gavin Muma, left, assigned to 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), trains Seaman India Johnson, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), on tactical combat casualty care in the ship’s classroom, June 10, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 23:41
    Photo ID: 9749588
    VIRIN: 260610-N-GT017-1108
    Resolution: 5081x3387
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S Sailors, Marines Conduct TCCC Training Aboard USS Boxer [Image 8 of 8], by SA Trace Gorsuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    TCCC
    Mission Readiness
    Medical Training

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