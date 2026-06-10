U.S Sailors, Marines Conduct TCCC Training Aboard USS Boxer

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gavin Muma, left, assigned to 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), trains Seaman India Johnson, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), on tactical combat casualty care in the ship’s classroom, June 10, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)