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    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest [Image 2 of 9]

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    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Marines assigned to "The Commandant's Own," The United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps perform at the UFC Freecom 250 Fan Fest at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 22:27
    Photo ID: 9749515
    VIRIN: 260615-A-BN614-4886
    Resolution: 4558x3039
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest
    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest
    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest
    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest
    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest
    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest
    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest
    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest
    “The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest

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