“The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest

Marines assigned to "The Commandant's Own," The United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps perform at the UFC Freecom 250 Fan Fest at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 22:27
|Photo ID:
|9749507
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-BN614-9127
|Resolution:
|4061x2707
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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