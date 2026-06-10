“The Commandant’s Own” Performs at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest

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Marines assigned to "The Commandant's Own," The United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps perform at the UFC Freecom 250 Fan Fest at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)