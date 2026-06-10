NAVFAC Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros presents Cmdr. Fairfield with Meritorious Service Medal, Gold Star in lieu of the Third Award
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9749506
|VIRIN:
|260612-N-AE927-9812
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal [Image 4 of 4], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal
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