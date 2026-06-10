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    NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal [Image 1 of 4]

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    NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9749488
    VIRIN: 260612-N-AE927-1863
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal [Image 4 of 4], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal
    NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal
    NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal
    NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal

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    NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal

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    NAVFAC, NAVFAC Washington, Meritorious Award, Military Construction, U.S. Navy

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