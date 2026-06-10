Date Taken: 06.12.2026 Date Posted: 06.14.2026 21:57 Photo ID: 9749499 VIRIN: 260612-N-AE927-3299 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.62 MB Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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This work, NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal [Image 4 of 4], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.