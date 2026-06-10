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    Future 187th Fighter Wing Maintainers [Image 2 of 2]

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    Future 187th Fighter Wing Maintainers

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force trainees, from left, Bryson Freeman, Dominic Miranda, and Jayden Grant, assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing Student Flight, Alabama Air National Guard, stop for a photo at Dannelly Field, Montgomery, Alabama, June 14, 2026. Freeman and Miranda will train to be tactical aircraft maintenance technicians, and Grant is entering the aircraft structural maintenance career field. The student flight program prepares newly enlisted trainees for Basic Military Training and technical school by introducing them to military drill, customs and courtesies and physical fitness standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 16:35
    Photo ID: 9749174
    VIRIN: 260614-Z-DS819-2023
    Resolution: 5639x3752
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Future 187th Fighter Wing Maintainers [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Student Flight
    Redtails
    Training
    Air National Guard
    Alabama

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