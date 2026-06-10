Future 187th Fighter Wing Maintainers

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U.S. Air Force trainees, from left, Bryson Freeman, Dominic Miranda, and Jayden Grant, assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing Student Flight, Alabama Air National Guard, stop for a photo at Dannelly Field, Montgomery, Alabama, June 14, 2026. Freeman and Miranda will train to be tactical aircraft maintenance technicians, and Grant is entering the aircraft structural maintenance career field. The student flight program prepares newly enlisted trainees for Basic Military Training and technical school by introducing them to military drill, customs and courtesies and physical fitness standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)