(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future 187th Fighter Wing Maintainers [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Future 187th Fighter Wing Maintainers

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force trainees assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing Student Flight, Alabama Air National Guard, stand in a horseshoe formation at Dannelly Field, Montgomery, Alabama, June 14, 2026. The student flight program prepares newly enlisted trainees for Basic Military Training and technical school by introducing them to military drill, customs and courtesies, and physical fitness standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 16:35
    Photo ID: 9749172
    VIRIN: 260614-Z-DS819-2018
    Resolution: 5770x3839
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future 187th Fighter Wing Maintainers [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future 187th Fighter Wing Maintainers
    Future 187th Fighter Wing Maintainers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Student Flight
    Redtails
    Training
    Air National Guard
    Alabama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery