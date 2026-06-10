Future 187th Fighter Wing Maintainers

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U.S. Air Force trainees assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing Student Flight, Alabama Air National Guard, stand in a horseshoe formation at Dannelly Field, Montgomery, Alabama, June 14, 2026. The student flight program prepares newly enlisted trainees for Basic Military Training and technical school by introducing them to military drill, customs and courtesies, and physical fitness standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)