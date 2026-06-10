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    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission [Image 8 of 28]

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    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, attends the Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight Mission #23 10th Anniversary Banquet and Awards in Arlington, Virginia, June 13, 2026. Since 2016, Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight has brought 1,028 veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service. Veterans participating in Mission #23 represented service eras spanning World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, the Vietnam War, and the Cuban Missile Crisis. The evening included a traditional Honor Flight Mail Call, during which each veteran received letters, cards, bracelets, pictures, and other forms of appreciation from family members, friends, and grateful citizens. Brig. Gen. Blanchard also served as the evening’s keynote speaker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 12:47
    Photo ID: 9749088
    VIRIN: 260613-F-PL327-3301
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission [Image 28 of 28], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission
    DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission

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    Honor Flight
    JTFDC
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe

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