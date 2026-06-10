DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, attends the Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight Mission #23 10th Anniversary Banquet and Awards in Arlington, Virginia, June 13, 2026. Since 2016, Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight has brought 1,028 veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service. Veterans participating in Mission #23 represented service eras spanning World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, the Vietnam War, and the Cuban Missile Crisis. The evening included a traditional Honor Flight Mail Call, during which each veteran received letters, cards, bracelets, pictures, and other forms of appreciation from family members, friends, and grateful citizens. Brig. Gen. Blanchard also served as the evening’s keynote speaker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)