Casualty Care Training

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U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 343rd Medical Company (Ground Ambulance), located at Richmond, Va., maintain a security checkpoint and prevent mock refugees from entering at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)