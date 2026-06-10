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    Casualty Care Training [Image 5 of 5]

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    Casualty Care Training

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Angel Briones 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 343rd Medical Company (Ground Ambulance), located at Richmond, Va., maintain a security checkpoint and prevent mock refugees from entering at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 10:29
    Photo ID: 9748907
    VIRIN: 260612-A-AW412-1006
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Casualty Care Training [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Angel Briones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Casualty Care
    readiness and training
    security
    Army Reserve
    OperationSentinelJustice
    refugee training

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