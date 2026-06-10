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    Casualty Care Training [Image 4 of 5]

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    Casualty Care Training

    CAMP SHELBY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Angel Briones 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Sergio Fuentes, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 343rd Medical Company (Ground Ambulance), located at Richmond, Va., maintains a security checkpoint and prevents mock refugees from entering at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9748906
    VIRIN: 260612-A-AW412-1005
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 562.89 KB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Casualty Care Training [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Angel Briones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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