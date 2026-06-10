Casualty Care Training

U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Sergio Fuentes, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 343rd Medical Company (Ground Ambulance), located at Richmond, Va., maintains a security checkpoint and prevents mock refugees from entering at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 10:31
|Photo ID:
|9748906
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-AW412-1005
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|562.89 KB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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