casualty care training

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Charles Jackson, a combat medic specialist assigned to the 343rd Medical Company (Ground Ambulance), located at Richmond, Va., guides an M997A3 ambulance into position at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 10:32
|Photo ID:
|9748905
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-AW412-1003
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|886.09 KB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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