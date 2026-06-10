Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026

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260612-N-HS756-3005 SKRUNDA, Latvia (June 12, 2026) Builder 1st Class Ronnie Prince, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14, guides a forklift carrying supplies for Southwest Asia (SWA) Hut construction during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 12, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)