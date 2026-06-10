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    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 2 of 8]

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    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260612-N-HS756-3002 SKRUNDA, Latvia (June 12, 2026) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Quang Le, left, and Builder 1st Class Andre Perkins, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14, take measurements for construction of a Southwest Asia (SWA) Hut during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 12, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 07:54
    Photo ID: 9748855
    VIRIN: 260612-N-HS756-3002
    Resolution: 5592x3728
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Sisi Lopez Barahona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026

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    Latvia
    Skrunda
    NCB 14
    BALTOPS2026
    BALTOPS 2026
    Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14

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