Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 in Skrunda during BALTOPS 2026

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260612-N-HS756-3001 SKRUNDA, Latvia (June 12, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14, work with the Latvian National Guard to construct a Southwest Asia (SWA) Hut during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, in Skrunda, Latvia, June 12, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)