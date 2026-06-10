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    CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout [Image 10 of 10]

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    CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout

    GDYNIA, POLAND

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sandi Grimnes Moreno 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    260612-N-LY640-1182 GDYNIA, Poland (June 12, 2026) - Electronics Technician 1st Class Benjamin Shipp, assigned to Unmanned Systems East, detaches a crane hook from a K3 Scout, an unmanned surface vessel, after acceptance, validation and capabilities development trial run in the Port of Gdynia during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 12, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sandi Grimnes Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 06:09
    Photo ID: 9748796
    VIRIN: 260612-N-LY640-1182
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: GDYNIA, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Sandi Grimnes Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USVDIV-32 prepares for swarm with USS Mount Whitney (LCC/JCC 20)
    USVDIV-32 prepares for swarm with USS Mount Whitney (LCC/JCC 20)
    USVDIV-32 prepares for swarm with USS Mount Whitney (LCC/JCC 20)
    USVDIV-32 prepares for swarm with USS Mount Whitney (LCC/JCC 20)
    CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout
    CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout
    CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout
    CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout
    CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout
    CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout

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    #PresenceMatters
    #StrongerTogether
    #WeAreNATO
    #ReadyandPostured
    #BALTOPS2026
    #FLTPACENSD

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