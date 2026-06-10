CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout

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260612-N-LY640-1182 GDYNIA, Poland (June 12, 2026) - Electronics Technician 1st Class Benjamin Shipp, assigned to Unmanned Systems East, detaches a crane hook from a K3 Scout, an unmanned surface vessel, after acceptance, validation and capabilities development trial run in the Port of Gdynia during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 12, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sandi Grimnes Moreno)