CTF-66 conducts acceptance validation and capabilties development on K3 Scout

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2600612-N-LY640-1159 GDYNIA, Poland (June 12, 2026) - Lt. Jay Faylo, unmanned systems director of Commander Task Force 66 (CTF-66), middle, demonstrates the capabilities of a K3 Scout, an unmanned surface vessel, while Electronics Technician 1st Class Benjamin Shipp, assigned to Unmanned Systems East, operates the remote control during acceptance, validation and capabilities development for project Vesuvius during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 12, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sandi Grimnes Moreno)