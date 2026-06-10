MU1 Jonathan McLeran of Navy Band Southwest Destroyers Popular Music Group performs at the Solana Beach “Concerts by the Cove.”
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 20:33
|Photo ID:
|9748450
|VIRIN:
|260612-N-SA879-6843
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.