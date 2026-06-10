Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach

Date Taken: 06.12.2026 Date Posted: 06.13.2026 20:33 Photo ID: 9748448 VIRIN: 260612-N-SA879-5855 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 2.57 MB Location: US

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