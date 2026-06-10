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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach [Image 3 of 9]

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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers Popular Music Group perform at the Solana Beach “Concerts by the Cove.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 20:33
    Photo ID: 9748446
    VIRIN: 260612-N-SA879-4507
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Solana Beach

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