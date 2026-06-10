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    Reactive Fire – 802nd TC Convey operations. [Image 4 of 5]

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    Reactive Fire – 802nd TC Convey operations.

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Demond Dean 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 802nd Transportation Company review convoy procedures during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment.(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Demond Dean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 19:52
    Photo ID: 9748437
    VIRIN: 260612-A-DN306-1098
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reactive Fire – 802nd TC Convey operations. [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Demond Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    usarmyreserve
    SoldierReadiness
    convoyoperations
    OperationSentinelJustice
    ReactToFire
    802ndTransportation

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