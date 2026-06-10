Sgt. 1st Class David Martinez, assigned to the 802nd Transportation Company, provides mission guidance during convoy briefing as part of Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Demond Dean)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 19:52
|Photo ID:
|9748426
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-DN306-1095
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reactive Fire – 802nd TC Convey operations [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Demond Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.