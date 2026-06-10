Reactive Fire – 802nd TC Convey operations.

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Sgt. 1st Class David Martinez, assigned to the 802nd Transportation Company, provides mission guidance during convoy briefing as part of Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Demond Dean)