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    Reactive Fire – 802nd TC Convey operations. [Image 5 of 5]

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    Reactive Fire – 802nd TC Convey operations.

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Demond Dean 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Aaron Izzard, assigned to the 802nd Transportation Company, takes cover during a reactive fire exercise as part of Operation Sentinel Justice at Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Demond Dean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 19:52
    Photo ID: 9748424
    VIRIN: 260612-A-DN306-9027
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reactive Fire – 802nd TC Convey operations. [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Demond Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    usarmyreserve
    SoldierReadiness
    convoyoperations
    OperationSentinelJustice
    ReactToFire
    802ndTransportation

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