Staff Sgt. Aaron Izzard, assigned to the 802nd Transportation Company, takes cover during a reactive fire exercise as part of Operation Sentinel Justice at Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Demond Dean)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 19:52
|Photo ID:
|9748424
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-DN306-9027
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reactive Fire – 802nd TC Convey operations. [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Demond Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.