409th MCAS Medical Simulation

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U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Chase Casteel, a combat medic assigned to the 409th Medical Company Area Support coordinates patient care during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)