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    409th MCAS Medical Simulation [Image 2 of 5]

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    409th MCAS Medical Simulation

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Chase Casteel, a combat medic assigned to the 409th Medical Company Area Support coordinates patient care during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9748183
    VIRIN: 260612-A-LX346-3290
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 409th MCAS Medical Simulation [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cynthia Gomez Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    large scale combat operations
    409th Medical Company Area Support
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    field training
    OperationSentinelJustice

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