409th MCAS Medical Simulation

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U.S. Army Reserve Cpt. Jonathan Harris, a chaplain assigned to the 424 Multi Functional Medical Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters, meets with Sgt. Emilio Sanchez, human resources assigned to 400th Military Police Battalion, during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)