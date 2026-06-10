U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 409th Medical Company Area Support intervene in a simulated fight during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, mutli-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9748175
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-LX346-9002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 409th MCAS Medical Simulation [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cynthia Gomez Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.