New commanding officer at helm of Marine Safety Unit Saipan

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Lt. Justin Miller stands for a photo with Commodore Jodi Nelson of the Oceania District U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary during a change of command ceremony for Marine Safety Unit Saipan in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on June 13, 2026. During Miller's tenure from October 2023 to June 2026, MSU Saipan stood up as a full Marine Safety Unit — elevated from Marine Safety Detachment Saipan on April 5, 2024 — and matured into the Coast Guard's permanent prevention and response presence across the Commonwealth. Under his leadership, the unit advanced maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship through vessel inspections, port state control examinations, container inspections, and continuous engagement with port partners and local leaders. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Saipan also found renewed life and an increase in membership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dee Cruz)