New commanding officer at helm of Marine Safety Unit Saipan

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Partners from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Department of Public Safety present the colors as Capt. Jesica Worst, Lt. Justin Miller, and Lt. Gabriel LaMartina salute at a change of command ceremony for Marine Safety Unit Saipan in Saipan on June 13, 2026. During Miller's tenure from October 2023 to June 2026, MSU Saipan stood up as a full Marine Safety Unit — elevated from Marine Safety Detachment Saipan on April 5, 2024 — and matured into the Coast Guard's permanent prevention and response presence across the Commonwealth. Under his leadership, the unit advanced maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship through vessel inspections, port state control examinations, container inspections, and continuous engagement with port partners and local leaders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dee Cruz)