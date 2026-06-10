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    New commanding officer at helm of Marine Safety Unit Saipan [Image 3 of 4]

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    New commanding officer at helm of Marine Safety Unit Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Dee Cruz 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. Justin Miller stands with Capt. Jesica Worst, the presiding official, following the presentation of a U.S. Coast Guard Commendation Medal at a change of command ceremony for Marine Safety Unit Saipan in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on June 13, 2026. During Miller's tenure from October 2023 to June 2026, MSU Saipan stood up as a full Marine Safety Unit — elevated from Marine Safety Detachment Saipan on April 5, 2024 — and matured into the Coast Guard's permanent prevention and response presence across the Commonwealth. Under his leadership, the unit advanced maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship through vessel inspections, port state control examinations, container inspections, and continuous engagement with port partners and local leaders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dee Cruz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 09:13
    Photo ID: 9748072
    VIRIN: 260613-G-UI300-5856
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 634 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    MSU Saipan, CNMI, Change of Command

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