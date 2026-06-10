Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, speaks with Lt. Col. Heather Corless, USAFE Air Boss, during the International Aerospace Exhibition (ILA) Berlin Air Show in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2026. Grynkewich met with military leaders, event organizers and international partners while touring exhibits and aircraft displays at one of Europe’s premier aerospace and defense exhibitions. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 08:19
|Photo ID:
|9748060
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-LF690-4578
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EUCOM Commander Interacts with USAFE Airboss at ILA Berlin 26 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tia Hambrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.