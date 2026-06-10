EUCOM Commander Interacts with USAFE Airboss at ILA Berlin 26

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Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, speaks with Lt. Col. Heather Corless, USAFE Air Boss, during the International Aerospace Exhibition (ILA) Berlin Air Show in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2026. Grynkewich met with military leaders, event organizers and international partners while touring exhibits and aircraft displays at one of Europe’s premier aerospace and defense exhibitions. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)