German Deputy Armament Director Tours F-35 at ILA Berlin

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Deputy Armament Director, Anke Meyer, tours the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II display during the ILA Berlin Air Show in Berlin, Germany, June 10, 2026. During the visit, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Gagnon, avionics section chief, and Staff Sgt. Lucien Anderson, dedicated crew chief, both assigned to the 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron at RAF Lakenheath, England, discussed the aircraft's capabilities and mission. The engagement provided an opportunity to strengthen U.S.-German defense cooperation and showcase fifth-generation airpower to key government and defense leaders. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)