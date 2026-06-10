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    German Deputy Armament Director Tours F-35 at ILA Berlin [Image 5 of 6]

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    German Deputy Armament Director Tours F-35 at ILA Berlin

    GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Deputy Armament Director, Anke Meyer, tours the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II display during the ILA Berlin Air Show in Berlin, Germany, June 10, 2026. During the visit, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Gagnon, avionics section chief, and Staff Sgt. Lucien Anderson, dedicated crew chief, both assigned to the 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron at RAF Lakenheath, England, discussed the aircraft's capabilities and mission. The engagement provided an opportunity to strengthen U.S.-German defense cooperation and showcase fifth-generation airpower to key government and defense leaders. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 08:19
    Photo ID: 9748058
    VIRIN: 260611-F-LF690-7828
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, German Deputy Armament Director Tours F-35 at ILA Berlin [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tia Hambrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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