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    USAFE and German Polizei Stand Together at Premier Aerospace Exhibition [Image 6 of 6]

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    USAFE and German Polizei Stand Together at Premier Aerospace Exhibition

    GERMANY

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Service members assigned to U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and German Polizei stand together for a group photo during the ILA Berlin Airshow in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2026. The joint security presence at the premier aerospace and defense exhibition highlights the strong bilateral partnership, interoperability, and shared commitment to safety between U.S. forces and host nation law enforcement agencies. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 08:19
    Photo ID: 9748059
    VIRIN: 260612-F-LF690-8049
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.78 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAFE and German Polizei Stand Together at Premier Aerospace Exhibition [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tia Hambrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #USEUCOM #Freedom250inEurope #Freedom250 #America250 #Freedom250inEurope

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