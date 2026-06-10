USAFE and German Polizei Stand Together at Premier Aerospace Exhibition

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Service members assigned to U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and German Polizei stand together for a group photo during the ILA Berlin Airshow in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2026. The joint security presence at the premier aerospace and defense exhibition highlights the strong bilateral partnership, interoperability, and shared commitment to safety between U.S. forces and host nation law enforcement agencies. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)