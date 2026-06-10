Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron participate in Safe Haven Open Mic at the Spartan Haven Chapel on Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 27, 2026. The weekly event fosters community among deployed personnel by providing a welcoming space for music, comedy, poetry and storytelling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Conner Simms)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 04:13
|Photo ID:
|9748004
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-F3253-1004
|Resolution:
|256x192
|Size:
|20.82 KB
|Location:
|CHABELLEI YAR, DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield
No keywords found.