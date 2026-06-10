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    Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield [Image 3 of 3]

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    Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield

    CHABELLEI YAR, DJIBOUTI

    05.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron participate in Safe Haven Open Mic at the Spartan Haven Chapel on Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 27, 2026. The weekly event fosters community among deployed personnel by providing a welcoming space for music, comedy, poetry and storytelling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Conner Simms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9748004
    VIRIN: 260527-F-F3253-1004
    Resolution: 256x192
    Size: 20.82 KB
    Location: CHABELLEI YAR, DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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