Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield

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Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron participate in Safe Haven Open Mic at the Spartan Haven Chapel on Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 27, 2026. The weekly event fosters community among deployed personnel by providing a welcoming space for music, comedy, poetry and storytelling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Conner Simms)