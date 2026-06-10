Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield

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Senior Airman Physa Muon, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron radar, airfield, and weather systems technician, performs during the Safe Haven Open Mic event at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 27, 2026. The weekly gathering encourages service members to express themselves through music, comedy, poetry and storytelling while strengthening the sense of community across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Conner Simms)