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    Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield [Image 1 of 3]

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    Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Physa Muon, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron radar, airfield, and weather systems technician, performs during the Safe Haven Open Mic event at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 27, 2026. The weekly gathering encourages service members to express themselves through music, comedy, poetry and storytelling while strengthening the sense of community across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Conner Simms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9748002
    VIRIN: 260527-F-F3253-1002
    Resolution: 192x256
    Size: 20.75 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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